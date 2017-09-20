They Made A Pumpkin Spice Pizza

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: pumpkin spice
LANDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: Farmer Mick Smales inspects a pumpkin that has grown on his farm and is waiting to be picked and dispatched in a field at Lyburn Farm in Landford on October 22, 2014 in Wiltshire, England. Although some farmers have been warning of a pumpkin shortage due to the recent wet weather, the main supermarkets are confident of meeting demand which has increased as the popularity of Halloween grows in the UK. Out of the 10 million pumpkins it is estimated that will be grown this year, the majority will be made into Halloween lanterns. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Apparently, someone thought it would be a great idea to make a pumpkin spice pizza.

Fast-casual pizza restaurant chain Villa will start to offer a pumpkin spice pizza soon. And it’s exactly what you think.

The pizza is “a delicious marriage of a classic cheese pizza and all the cozy, seasonal flavors of fall.”

The Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be available at Villa’s nearly 230 locations nationwide on Friday, September 22, in honor of the first day of fall.

If you’re really into that, go for it.

More here.

