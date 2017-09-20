They Made A Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Apparently, someone thought it would be a great idea to make a pumpkin spice pizza.

Fast-casual pizza restaurant chain Villa will start to offer a pumpkin spice pizza soon. And it’s exactly what you think.

Fact: This is waaay worse than pineapple on pizza @Daddy_Warpig Way worse.https://t.co/jwLMyVEGIL — BaconManLives (@baconmanlives) September 14, 2017

The pizza is “a delicious marriage of a classic cheese pizza and all the cozy, seasonal flavors of fall.”

The Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be available at Villa’s nearly 230 locations nationwide on Friday, September 22, in honor of the first day of fall.

If you’re really into that, go for it.

Ordering my pumpkin spice pizza right now! Yum! pic.twitter.com/Vw6K9jEPKF — #LiveTV Fans (@LiveTVFans) September 9, 2017

More here.