All You Need To Know About Margaritaville in Cleveland

Margaritaville in Cleveland is now open in the East bank of the Flats. The hours are Monday through Sunday 11 am to 12 am, while they are open Friday and Saturday until 1 am.

The location offers a variety of drinks, a rooftop bar, and a ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’ Bar.

Joe, the general manager from Margaritaville, joins Q104 to tell us all we need to know about their new location in Cleveland. Listen above.

Joe said to expect ‘escapism’ like you are in South Florida when you’re there!

In case you missed the news, Jeremiah and Jeff will be celebrity bar-tending for charity on Thursday for happy hour from 5 pm to 7 pm.

1% of all Margaritaville profits will go to No Kid Hungry.

