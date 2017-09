New today on Blu-ray & DVD: The bugs are back! Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer return as the voices of Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores in the all-new military Sci-Fi adventure Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars, based on the hit Starship Troopers franchise.

Get Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital.

From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Rated R.

Listen to Q104 all week to win your own copy of Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars.