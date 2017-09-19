Tribe Postseason Tickets Are On Sale Next Week – With Rules

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians
(Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Get ready!  The Indians are heading back to the postseason, so of course you’re going to want to get your tickets, only at Indians.com.

Next week, the tickets officially go on sale, but this year there are new rules that you need to know.  The biggest being that the Indians now partner with StubHub to make all sales on the site official.  However there is one rule;

“Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.”

So line up, it’s going to be a great October!

