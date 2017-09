Have you ever though, “I really like pumpkin spice. I wish there was a way for me to spray this on everything I love?”

Well, if you have, today is your day. You now can buy pumpkin spice SPRAY, so you can enjoy it even more! If you’re into that. Don’t worry, it’s edible, so you can add it to pretty much anything your heart desires.

This spray apparently makes EVERYTHING taste like pumpkin spice ~ would you buy it? pic.twitter.com/Xo6KBzwCwC — MorningPlayhouse (@y94playhouse) September 18, 2017

The cost, a little high at $10.99 a bottle. However, if this is really your favorite time of the year, you don’t want to miss it. Though not everyone is on board.

There's a new edible pumpkin spice spray. Eww. It makes me wanna square up. https://t.co/176jM2hfcm pic.twitter.com/s8QFREkgAL — Ivy's Tea Co. 🌱☕ (@ivysteaco) September 15, 2017