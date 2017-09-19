Lady Gaga Postpones Her European Tour

Lady Gaga, an artist who has always been very open with her fans, informed them that she will not be going on her European leg of her tour due to chronic pain.

“It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she said.

“I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” Gaga added. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth.

To my fans, I love you so much.

Gaga has mentioned in the past that she deals with Fibromyalgia, a disorder that can cause extreme muscle pain and weakness.

A reschedule of her tour has not been released.

