Donate Now at E. 13th and Lakeside Q104 and WKYC's Northeast Ohio Hurricane Relief Supply Drive

Everything You Need To Know For The HauntAquarium In Cleveland

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Aquarium

Avast ye, mateys!

Join the Greater Cleveland Aquarium for a trick-or-treat pirate party Friday and Saturday nights, October 20 & 21 and October 27 & 28 from 6-9 pm.

Stay warm and dry while exploring the high seas, searching for treasure and enjoying a magician, face painting, animal encounters, games, DJ’d dance party and so much more!

MORE: HauntAquarium on the Q104 Event Page

For tickets, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.

Tami from the Cleveland Aquarium joined the Jeremiah & Jeff Show to give you everything you need to know!

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Storm Relief Supply Drive
Q104 Boo Bash
October 7th

Listen Live