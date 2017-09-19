Everything You Need To Know For The HauntAquarium In Cleveland

Avast ye, mateys!

Join the Greater Cleveland Aquarium for a trick-or-treat pirate party Friday and Saturday nights, October 20 & 21 and October 27 & 28 from 6-9 pm.

Stay warm and dry while exploring the high seas, searching for treasure and enjoying a magician, face painting, animal encounters, games, DJ’d dance party and so much more!

For tickets, visit greaterclevelandaquarium.com.

Tami from the Cleveland Aquarium joined the Jeremiah & Jeff Show to give you everything you need to know!