From Fox 8 —

The burger chain, with restaurants in Cleveland, Columbus and Indianapolis, now serves Impossible Burgers.

The burgers are made with ingredients like wheat, coconut oil and potatoes. Symon said they look, cook and taste like beef.

Symon said B Spot is the first in the Midwest to offer Impossible Burgers.

The location in Detroit sold 500 this weekend. It’s available at other B Spots as of Monday.