Geauga Lake Remembered With Historical Landmark

While gone, the rides overgrown, and the stands shut down, Geauga Lake – and all of it’s glory – will now be forever remembered by a historical landmark left in its place.

The marker is designed to mark it’s significance for the community of the decades the park stood there.

“This marker is significant because it commemorates not only Geauga Lake Park which everybody in Northeast Ohio is lamenting the fact that it closed but more importantly it commemorates the community of Geauga Lake,” said John Kudley, president of the Aurora Historical Society.

The park has now officially been closed for 10 years.