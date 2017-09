Fall is cold, so always add layers! Except if that layer is see-through, like this new sweater you can get from Calvin Klein.

Possibly, and probably even worse than the male romper, hopefully this fad is just like all the others, short-lived.

Calvin Klein now conducting social/psych experiments seeing who would actually pay over $2,000 for a pair of sweater sleeves. pic.twitter.com/52AytvYSDD — Sarah Ward (@sarahlizward) September 14, 2017

Oh and by the way… it’s $2,100. So you better start saving. Hey…free shipping though.

