Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 16, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

2. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

3. What About Us-P!nk

4. Attention-Charlie Puth

5. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

6. Praying-Kesha

7. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

8. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

9. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man

10. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

11. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

12. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

13. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

14. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

15. Believer-Imagine Dragons

16. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

17. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

18. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

19. Good Times-All Time Low

20. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.