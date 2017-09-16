Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 16, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
2. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
3. What About Us-P!nk
4. Attention-Charlie Puth
5. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
6. Praying-Kesha
7. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
8. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
9. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man
10. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
11. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
12. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
13. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
14. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
15. Believer-Imagine Dragons
16. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
17. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
18. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
19. Good Times-All Time Low
20. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.