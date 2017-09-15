It’s Friday again! Just like Christmas. That means it’s time for another relaxing weekend right here in the forest city. So so check out everything that is going on!

Cleveland Eats Tri-C Culinary Eats Festival

Join everyone down at Mall B in Cleveland for this amazing fest featuring the best of Cleveland’s culinary scene along with craft beverages and live music! Jeff will be there Friday from 6-8 and Jeremiah will be there Saturday from 5-7.

Did you hear @butchrandbrewer has been brewing a special beer w/ the help of @TriCedu students for Cleveland Eats? Taste it at the Fest! pic.twitter.com/dfedVG9CzJ — Tri-C Cleveland Eats (@TriCCLEEats) September 8, 2017

Labor Of Love Run benefiting Our Lady Of The Wayside

Join Jeremiah for the run! It starts at Rocky River High School at 8:30am!

Pet Days On The Plaza

Vendors and pets galore will take over Playhouse Square plaza today starting at 10am! Don’t have a pet? No problem, you can even adopt one!

I was going to work from home tomorrow but I forgot it's Pet Days on the Plaza at Playhouse Square. https://t.co/wWRODCIehM pic.twitter.com/e4BySScFB6 — Ginger Christ (@GChristCLE) August 3, 2017

