It’s Friday again! Just like Christmas. That means it’s time for another relaxing weekend right here in the forest city. So so check out everything that is going on!
Cleveland Eats Tri-C Culinary Eats Festival
Join everyone down at Mall B in Cleveland for this amazing fest featuring the best of Cleveland’s culinary scene along with craft beverages and live music! Jeff will be there Friday from 6-8 and Jeremiah will be there Saturday from 5-7.
Labor Of Love Run benefiting Our Lady Of The Wayside
Join Jeremiah for the run! It starts at Rocky River High School at 8:30am!
Pet Days On The Plaza
Vendors and pets galore will take over Playhouse Square plaza today starting at 10am! Don’t have a pet? No problem, you can even adopt one!
More here.