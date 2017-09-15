Your Weekend Preview – 9/15/17

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: weekend preview
Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

It’s Friday again!  Just like Christmas.  That means it’s time for another relaxing weekend right here in the forest city.  So so check out everything that is going on!

Cleveland Eats Tri-C Culinary Eats Festival

Join everyone down at Mall B in Cleveland for this amazing fest featuring the best of Cleveland’s culinary scene along with craft beverages and live music!  Jeff will be there Friday from 6-8 and Jeremiah will be there Saturday from 5-7.

Labor Of Love Run benefiting Our Lady Of The Wayside

Join Jeremiah for the run!  It starts at Rocky River High School at 8:30am!

Pet Days On The Plaza

Vendors and pets galore will take over Playhouse Square plaza today starting at 10am!  Don’t have a pet?  No problem, you can even adopt one!

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Storm Relief Supply Drive
Q104 Boo Bash
Labor Of Love Run

Listen Live