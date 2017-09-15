Win Tickets To ‘Boo At The Zoo’

Enter here for your chance to win ‘All Access’ to Boo at the Zoo, presented by Citizens Bank, at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Cleveland’s favorite Halloween tradition is now sweeter! More treat stations, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides and 3 weekends to choose from – – Fridays thru Sundays October 13th through the 29th from 5 – 9pm.

Member Price: $10.50 at the gate, $9.50 online

Non-member Price: $11.50 at the gate, $10.50 online

Children under 2: Free

Purchase your tickets online and save a dollar at tickets at Clevelandmetroparks.com/boo.