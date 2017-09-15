Do You Want To Be A Judge On “American Idol?”

Anyone? Anyone at all? …..hello?

Apparently, NO ONE wants to host American Idol. So much so, that they’re actually delaying filming. As of now Kay Perry is the only confirmed judge for the show, where will make a TON of money… more than they’d pay anyone else.

American Idol has backed itself into a corner, because it might need to delay taping until it lands more judges… https://t.co/8qKuIN9Xbc — Z100 Eau Claire (@Z100Radio) September 15, 2017

Any other problems? Yup.

Besides this, the ONE judge they do have can’t work with a delay in filming because of her tour schedule. So the producers are left to figure it out, or well… who knows.

Only time will tell what happens next.

Heard @AmericanIdol is having issues getting judges I'll happily be a judge for $75,000 — Mark Williamson (@gnganinja) September 15, 2017

More here.