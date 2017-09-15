Do You Want To Be A Judge On “American Idol?”

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: American Idol
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Anyone? Anyone at all? …..hello?

Apparently, NO ONE wants to host American Idol.  So much so, that they’re actually delaying filming.  As of now Kay Perry is the only confirmed judge for the show, where will make a TON of money… more than they’d pay anyone else.

Any other problems?  Yup.

Besides this, the ONE judge they do have can’t work with a delay in filming because of her tour schedule.  So the producers are left to figure it out, or well… who knows.

Only time will tell what happens next.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Storm Relief Supply Drive
Q104 Boo Bash
Labor Of Love Run

Listen Live