So proud of my girl. When given a choice, she makes the right one. No ketchup. No yellow… https://t.co/KZDPTiqhpC

I'm talking guac 🥑 + oysters and a new Ohio City hotspot on @JJshowQ104 on @Q104Cleveland . Tune in to the #ClevelandFeed at 8:30!

There is so much going on in the Cleveland food scene, like the creation of the world’s biggest pierogi on Mall B this weekend!

'Jeremiah & Jeff Show' Morning Producer Monday through Friday 5:30-10 am Follow Paul on Twitter here Paul graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in broadcasting in 2012. During his time there, he interned with...