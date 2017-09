Everyone has been watching, no matter who you are, or what age you are. ¬†After 21 wins, this team will forever be one of the greatest to take the field in Indian’s uniforms.

So, we turn to Twitter, to see how Cleveland feels about it. (SPOILER ALERT: They liked it).

@Indians Remember when everyone was calling:"Dodgers Astros in World Series no doubt"and then… #WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindians — 90-56/0-1/0-0 (@FoTheWin_) September 14, 2017

Tomorrow could be the best day of my life. #feelin22 #wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwindians — Kat Dickerson (@Dickersonkat11) September 14, 2017

Hey @Twitter, increase the number of name characters so the @Indians can get the full 21 W's. #WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWIndians — Jeff Church (@jeffchurchboi) September 14, 2017