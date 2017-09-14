This Celebrity REALLY Wants To Throw A Tribe First Pitch

WILD THING!! Or, as you may know him, Charlie Sheen is back at it again online, almost begging to throw out the first pitch at a Cleveland Indian’s postseason game – and the fans REALLY want it to happen.

If you don’t remember, last year during the World Series, Sheen repeatedly asked the Indians to throw out a first pitch, however it just never happened. Even after messages like this:

Major League

continues to be the gift

that keeps on giving! if called upon,

I'd be honored. pic.twitter.com/ijjAU0Qvbw — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 20, 2016

FEAR NOT,

"BELIEVE"LAND!! My bag is packed,

and help is on the way!! ©99

😎#GetMeVaughn pic.twitter.com/5jVTE1zKbX — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 2, 2016

People got so upset, they even started saying the reason the Indians lost, was because they never let him on the field.

When one defies

the Baseball Gods,

championships shall

be gleaned as

stipends…

© pic.twitter.com/9CzH7yXrGA — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 8, 2016

Well, here we are again, the verdge of heading back to the postseason. While some of the team, and the atmostphere looks a little different, Charlie Sheen will NEVER change, and he is back, ready and waiting to throw a first pitch. Which means even crazier posts like this.

maybe

THIS year,

they'll let me

throw out the

first pitch… ©#GetMeVaughn pic.twitter.com/7nyBy47fpN — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) September 13, 2017

Who knows, maybe he is right. Maybe he is JUST the guy we need! #GetMeVaughn