Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass Is BACK

Eat up!  The pasta pass is back, but this time with a twist.  For their 22nd, anniversary, they’re going to offer 22,000 of the passes, so get on it!

As always, they’re $100, which gives you unlimited pasta, breadsticks and all until Nov 19th.  However this time, they’re selling 50 $200 passes which is the same deal except, oh yea, they include an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy!

You can try your hand at it at pastapass.com starting at 2pm EST, though they’ll likely sell out in seconds.

Happy eating!

