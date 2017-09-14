CONCERT: Echosmith at House Of Blues Cleveland

Echosmith – Inside A Dream Tour
This event has been rescheduled from November 15, 2017 to April 20th, 2018.
All tickets dated for 11/4/17 and 11/15/17 will be honored
Doors: 7 pm
Show: 8pm
This event is general admission, standing room only with reserved seats in the balcony. All general admission (GA) tickets are for standing room only.
Ticket Prices:
$24 – Advance GA ticket
$29 – Day of show GA ticket
$39 – Reserved balcony ticket
$91.25 – VIP Package (available online only)
**All ticket prices are subject to applicable service charges.
Every ticket purchased online for Echosmith includes your choice of a physical or digital copy of their upcoming new album, Inside a Dream, releasing September 29th, 2017. You will receive instructions via email on how to redeem your album shortly after ticket purchase.
Lineup: Echosmith, Banners