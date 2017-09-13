Your CLE Haunted House Guide

By Paul Laux
Let’s face it, we all love a good scare.  Thankfully, we have PLENTY of places around Cleveland for you to check out to get your heart pumping.  Check them out below:

7 Floors of Hell
19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

Seven haunted houses with different themes at one location. Whether you’re in the House of Nightmares, the Mental Ward or the Circus of Death, this “scream park” is frightening.

Bloodview Haunted House
1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

At Bloodview, this trip of terror takes you through a haunted trail, BabyDoll Island and the cemetery path. The actors are volunteers and the Broadview Heights Lions Club donates the proceeds to charity.

Factory of Terror
4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton

The Guinness World Records named the Factory of Terror as the longest indoor attraction in the world three times. The massive foundry features five full attractions and seven escape rooms.

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark
10268 Hewins Rd., Garrettsville

With the Fortress of Fear, Fearanoia and an escape room, take your chances at this panic-inducing attraction.

 

Check out the full list here!

