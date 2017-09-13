The New iPhone Is Here!

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: iPhone X
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Break out the wallet, this one isn’t going to be cheap – but we all knew that anyway.

The iPhone X is finally here, and it’ll cost you a cool $999.  Not too bad?  Eh.  (Don’t worry, they have cheaper models).

The big things added?  It now has an edge to edge screen, something it has been lacking for several generations now compared to Android.  They’re also dropping the home button, which has been a hot topic ever since they changed it around to NOT actually be a button.

Another thing, you can now unlock the phone with your face.  Pretty nifty, right?  As long as it doesn’t have the same issues Android users did, when they could unlock the phone simply with a photo of the person.

Regardless, people will go nuts over it.  Will you?

Check out all the details on the phone here.

 

