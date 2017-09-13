The Bachelor Is Getting A Spinoff

By Paul Laux
(Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images) WELLS ADAMS, CAILA QUINN

It’s going to be called “Bachelor: Winter Game,” and oddly, not that many people know how it’s actually going to work.

According to its creators, the contestants who include, villains and rivals of past series will compete in athletic competitions, including the hardest…”love.” (weird how it’s phrased).

Host Chris Harrison offered this; “It’s going to be very different. It’s going to be fun. I’m very excited,” he recently said, “We’re still working out the creative aspects of the whole thing, and I’ll be producing on it as well. But I know what’s in store, just the broad strokes.”

Should be interesting.  Check out the details here.

