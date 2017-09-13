New Waffles & Syrup Oreos Are Here

When browsing the aisles of a grocery store, it’s hard not to stall by the Oreos shelf in the cookie section.

Not that the original Oreo isn’t cookie perfection, but Nabisco is keeping us interested by creating new and delicious flavors and the latest is waffles, with cookie butter coming up next.

Oh Hell Yes: Waffle Oreos Are Here to Make Your Mornings Great https://t.co/tFDvhkXtJW pic.twitter.com/a5Ei6WQzHQ — Zesty Food and Drink (@zesty_fooddrink) September 11, 2017

Sources say the waffle Oreos are only available in limited environments, but keep an eye out for them if they increase in popularity!

But if you can’t find waffle Oreo’s in your local super market, be sure to keep an eye out for cookie butter Oreo’s, rumored to be released next Monday.