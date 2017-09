Sometimes, you should really think before you speak. Case-and-point? Kate Hudson claiming having a c-section was “the laziest thing she has ever done.”

Obviously, this didn’t bode well with… well pretty much any woman who has ever gotten a c-section. The backlash online wasn’t good.

Kate Hudson saying women who have their babies via C-section are lazy is stupid. Majority of women don't have a choice. She's lame for that — YouGucci? (@HuhYouGucci) September 13, 2017

@goldiehawn #KateHudson. Just to let you know I had a csection because my baby was at risk. It wasn't a lazy thing. Signed #AFormerFan — Roxie 🇨🇦 (@Canadian_mom73) September 13, 2017

#KateHudson do you even know what you're talking about? Is a C-section 'lazy' when the ombilical cord is around your baby's neck? — Iwanna (@indieioa) September 13, 2017

“Yeah, #KateHudson, having my daughter by c-section instead of letting her die was really lazy,'" one person tweeted https://t.co/JnVKMKX68M — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2017

As of now, she still hasn’t defended her comments. Read all here.