Hear Ed Sheeran Try An American Accent

Ever wonder what Ed Sheeran would sound like if he were an American? Here’s your opportunity to hear just that!

When Q104’s Jeremiah and Jeff hung out with Ed at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night, he told them that Europe has better chocolate than the U.S.

He then proceed to tell us he’s not the biggest fan of Hershey’s – saying that Hershey’s kisses taste “like newspaper.”

