Ryan Gosling Regrets ONE Thing…

Not something you’d totally expect from him, but apparently the man regrets… not finishing ballet lessons.

“I had been training [in ballet], but never got to the point where I was comfortable with it,” Gosling, 36, explained. “It was a struggle for me. I had an option to do ballet when I was a kid, but thought it was too girly. So I didn’t spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life.”

Ryan Gosling Regrets Quitting Ballet as a Kid https://t.co/e5CILl4VIZ — Z104 WNVZ (@Z104fans) September 12, 2017

He mentioned this in an interviewe, and even said he still likes to take public ballet classes, even though he’s horrible.

Maybe someday we will see him doing something else on stage? You never know.

