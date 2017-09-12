Ryan Gosling Regrets ONE Thing…

By Paul Laux
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling poses during a photocall for the film "Lost River" at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2014. AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND LANGLOIS (Photo credit should read BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Not something you’d totally expect from him, but apparently the man regrets… not finishing ballet lessons.

“I had been training [in ballet], but never got to the point where I was comfortable with it,” Gosling, 36, explained. “It was a struggle for me. I had an option to do ballet when I was a kid, but thought it was too girly. So I didn’t spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life.”

He mentioned this in an interviewe, and even said he still likes to take public ballet classes, even though he’s horrible.

Maybe someday we will see him doing something else on stage?  You never know.

More here.

