Hey Cleveland.

Rebuilding efforts in Texas and Florida are underway, but it’s going to take a very long time for communities to fully recover from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

So we’ve teamed up Channel 3 WKYC, United Van Lines, and Pilot Flying J to collect essential items for the Salvation Army, who will distribute them to children, families and those communities impacted by the storms.

We’re calling it the “Northeast Ohio Cares: Supply Drive.”

Its happening on Tuesday, September 19th from 6 am-8 pm.

Come on down to Public Square to volunteer, help out, and donate.

Let’s show survivors that northeast Ohio cares!