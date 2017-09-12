Celebrities Are Lining Up To Help With “Hand In Hand.”

By Paul Laux
(Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

No matter what happens here, the good thing is that we always find a way to stick together and really help rebuild.  This can’t be seen anymore clearly than with the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Now, all of the major networks are banding together tonight at 8pm EST to air “Hand in Hand,” to raise donations, and spirits for all of those effected.  The networks joining in?

ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, FOX, HBO, HBO Latino, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic NBC and Oxygen. Live streaming options will be available internationally via AOL.com, Apple, ATTN:, Beats1, Facebook, HuffPost, Twitter, YouTube and Yahoo.com starting at 8:00pm EST during the first broadcast.

The celebrities?  Well, get ready, the list is long:

Luis Fonsi, Jamie FoxxRichard Gere, Josh Gad, Eddie GeorgeAmy Grant, Pastor John GrayJosh GrobanSavannah GuthrieTom HanksMarcia Gay HardenAngie HarmonFaith HillKate HudsonJoe Jonas, Catherine Zeta -Jones, Tori Kelly, DJ Khaled, Nicole KidmanMichael W. SmithDavid SpadeGwen StefaniMichael StrahanGeorge Strait, Barbra Streisand, PK Subban, Cole SwindellWanda SykesMiles Teller, T.I., Timbaland, Justin TimberlakeChris TomlinSofia VergaraKerry WashingtonMarlon WayansBruce WillisChandra WilsonCharlie WilsonOprah WinfreyCeCe WinansRita WilsonReese Witherspoon and Chris Young with WAY more to be announced.

You can check out all the details here.

More from Paul Laux
