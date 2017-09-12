Celebrities Are Lining Up To Help With “Hand In Hand.”

No matter what happens here, the good thing is that we always find a way to stick together and really help rebuild. This can’t be seen anymore clearly than with the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Now, all of the major networks are banding together tonight at 8pm EST to air “Hand in Hand,” to raise donations, and spirits for all of those effected. The networks joining in?

ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, FOX, HBO, HBO Latino, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic NBC and Oxygen. Live streaming options will be available internationally via , Apple, ATTN:, Beats1, Facebook, HuffPost, Twitter, YouTube and starting at 8:00pm EST during the first broadcast.

The celebrities? Well, get ready, the list is long:

Luis Fonsi, Jamie Foxx, Richard Gere, Josh Gad, Eddie George, Amy Grant, Pastor John Gray, Josh Groban, Savannah Guthrie, Tom Hanks, Marcia Gay Harden, Angie Harmon, Faith Hill, Kate Hudson, Joe Jonas, Catherine Zeta -Jones, Tori Kelly, DJ Khaled, Nicole Kidman, Michael W. Smith, David Spade, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, PK Subban, Cole Swindell, Wanda Sykes, Miles Teller, T.I., Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Chris Tomlin, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Marlon Wayans, Bruce Willis, Chandra Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, CeCe Winans, Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Young with WAY more to be announced.

Watch #HandInHand live on Twitter!

❤️ or retweet to show your support for hurricane victims.https://t.co/FtEEjCADuY — Hand In Hand 🤝 (@handinhandfund) September 12, 2017

