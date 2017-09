Well, I guess it’s never too late to reunite with your ex-wife… right? Apparently not if you’re Chad Kroeger.

You never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next! pic.twitter.com/OFPAM6W3Vb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) September 9, 2017

She joined him on stage for the encore… 2 years after they split up their 2 year marriage. They did kind of cover it up by bringing up a fan on stage as well. Thinking…maybe no one will notice?

Impromptu performance of "Rockstar" with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles. Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #family A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

