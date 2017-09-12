Apple Is Unveiling New iPhones Today

With this year being the 10 anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is promising a huge unveiling today.

Apple is set to hold an event in California to unveil what various leaks say will be called the “iPhone X.” And the rumor is that it’ll soak you for about $1000.

But that’s not all – X is the new premium phone, while the cheaper models are expected to be called “iPhone 8” and “iPhone 8 Plus.”

What makes it so special? The iPhone X is said to include wireless charging, facial recognition, an edge-to-edge display and no home button.

The Apple Watch will also reportedly have a new watch face and the functionality to make calls. All the hubbub makes sense – as this year marks the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.

The big unveiling takes place starting at 1pm ET – and you can watch live at Apple’s website HERE.