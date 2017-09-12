Apple Is Unveiling New iPhones Today

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Apple, Apple TV, apple watch, iPhone, iphone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X
(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

With this year being the 10 anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is promising a huge unveiling today.

Apple is set to hold an event in California to unveil what various leaks say will be called the “iPhone X.” And the rumor is that it’ll soak you for about $1000.

But that’s not all – X is the new premium phone, while the cheaper models are expected to be called “iPhone 8” and “iPhone 8 Plus.”

What makes it so special? The iPhone X is said to include wireless charging, facial recognition, an edge-to-edge display and no home button.

The Apple Watch will also reportedly have a new watch face and the functionality to make calls. All the hubbub makes sense – as this year marks the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.

The big unveiling takes place starting at 1pm ET – and you can watch live at Apple’s website HERE.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Help Storm Relief Funds
Q104 Boo Bash
September 14, 2017

Listen Live