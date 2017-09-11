Ways To Help Aid Storm Relief Funds

Q104 and CBS Radio Cleveland Cares about the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

You may be wondering how you can help those who are affected by these powerful storms.

From Today.com

The best way to aid in relief efforts is to donate cash, rather than material items, to trusted organizations, according to the Center for International Disaster Information. Money can be more useful to charities because survivors’ needs can vary.

If you’d like to make a cash donation, you can visit GuideStar.org or CharityNavigator.org to check the legitimacy of charitable organizations. Charity Navigator has compiled a list of trusted groups for Hurricane Irma relief, including American Red Cross and Save the Children.

From USA Today:

UNICEF USA says it is targeting children impacted by Irma and is on the ground with staff and equipment for water treatment, hygiene and more within the Caribbean.

The Red Cross, whose management has come under fire after a congressional report and media probes in recent years, says it has mobilized its second massive hurricane response in two weeks and is providing critical aid for Irma and Harvey victims.

Americares, which is providing emergency health care access in Texas for Harvey victims, is also partnering with health centers in Florida along Irma’s path.

PHOTOS: CBS Radio Houston Helping With Hurricane Harvey

We asked our sister station in Houston how Cleveland can help Houston.

Check out this updated list of local Houston charities you can donate to that will make a direct impact on the city and surrounding areas affected by the storm, Hurricane Harvey.

JJ Watt‘s Houston Flood Relief Fund

Click here to donate.

At the time of this posting, the Houston Texans defensive end has raised over $14 million, and the money will go directly to the people who have lost their homes and need immediate help in Houston.

Again – click here to donate.

Click here to donate.

The local SPCA is helping pets and animals find safe shelter. According to their site, “your donation will help rescue and care for thousands of animals left homeless in Hurricane Harvey’s wake and support our lifesaving mission. ”

Again – donate to the Houston SPCA here.

Click here to donate.

BakerRipley rebuilds communities in and around Houston, Texas.

BakerRipley has an important role in disasters. After the flood waters from Harvey recede, they are responsible for assistance with long term recovery. Working in collaboration with other agencies, they pick up after the initial emergency responders and work on helping people restart their lives. Learn more about how we help with long-term disaster relief.

Donate directly to the storm recovery fund by selecting “Long-Term Disaster Relief” here.