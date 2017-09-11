John Mayer Send Embarrassing Tweet To Nicki Minaj

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Nicki Minaj
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Don’t drink and Twitter…or really put anything embarrassing EVER.  Especially when you’re famous, and you decide to tweet your crush… in front of millions of people like John Mayer did.

He probably didn’t think it would go anywhere… right?  Or maybe he did.  Surprisingly, not only did Minaj see the tweet, but she even decided to answer:

It was pretty adorable.  As of yet, he has only responded with this lovely message:

Who knows where it’ll go from here.  That would be one interesting couple.

