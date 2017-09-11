John Mayer Send Embarrassing Tweet To Nicki Minaj

Don’t drink and Twitter…or really put anything embarrassing EVER. Especially when you’re famous, and you decide to tweet your crush… in front of millions of people like John Mayer did.

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

He probably didn’t think it would go anywhere… right? Or maybe he did. Surprisingly, not only did Minaj see the tweet, but she even decided to answer:

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

It was pretty adorable. As of yet, he has only responded with this lovely message:

Please hold, losing my shit. This isn't my reply yet. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Who knows where it’ll go from here. That would be one interesting couple.

