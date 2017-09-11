How Cleveland Is Honoring 9/11

Everyone knows, this is a tough time of the year, even 16 years later. However, Cleveland will never forget, and is doing several things to honor the victims that you can check out:

Via Cleveland.com

On Monday, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, 3 Public Square, in Cleveland, will offer multiple wreath presentations and the playing of taps timed to coincide with certain moments of 9/11, from 8:46 -10:50 a.m.

Monday, at 9 a.m. Cuyahoga Community College will dedicate a 9/11 memorial sculpture honoring to first responders. The 11-foot-tall sculpture includes a steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks.

It’s a day that the country will never forget, so these memorials are so important. If you’d like more information, check it all out here.