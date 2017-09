By Scott T. Sterling

During a recent live session for BBC 1’s Live Lounge, former One Direction member Harry Styles reached back to Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 Rumours album to cover “The Chain.”

The inspired cover came amidst Styles performing two singlesĀ from his self titled-debut album “Two Ghosts” and “Sign of the Times” during the radio broadcast.

Watch all three performances below.