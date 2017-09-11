Ed Sheeran Admits He Stole A Prop From Game Of Thrones

Ed Sheeran told us that he stole a prop from the ‘Game Of Thrones’ set after his guest appearance on an episode earlier this season.

Sheeran is apparently a big House Lannister fan.

Transcription

Jeff: When you were on the show were you like ‘fan-girling’, so to speak since you’re such a big fan?

Ed Sheeran: Yes … I stole a prop.

Jeff: What did you steal?

Ed: Do you know when they have the – I did ask afterward – the guy – one of the guys that created the show, one of the two guys – I was like ‘I stole this’ is it alright? He’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine.’ So like, if this makes it in the press, it’s fine.

Um, but you know when they have the boards, like when they have, they have like the Lannister line, and than like the others…

Jeremiah: Yeah, when they have like the map?

Ed: [It’s the piece where] they move their things back with their armies – I stole a Lannister line.

Jeremiah: Were you on the Dragonstone set? Is that where you got it?

Ed: Well, Northern Ireland is where most of it is filmed, so all the sets are there.

…

It was more like I stole it, and I was like ‘Would anyone miss this if I took it?’ And they were like … (gesturing no big deal).

Jeff: You’re Ed Sheeran, you can take it.

Ed: I tried to do it with the swords, and they were like, no, we’d miss the swords.