Ed Sheeran Admits He Stole A Prop From Game Of Thrones

Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran told us that he stole a prop from the ‘Game Of Thrones’ set after his guest appearance on an episode earlier this season.

PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran at Quicken Loans Arena – September 9, 2017

Sheeran is apparently a big House Lannister fan.

Watch the video above to find out more.

Transcription

Jeff: When you were on the show were you like ‘fan-girling’, so to speak since you’re such a big fan?

Ed Sheeran: Yes … I stole a prop.

Jeff: What did you steal?

Ed: Do you know when they have the – I did ask afterward – the guy – one of the guys that created the show, one of the two guys – I was like ‘I stole this’ is it alright? He’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine.’ So like, if this makes it in the press, it’s fine.

Um, but you know when they have the boards, like when they have, they have like the Lannister line, and than like the others…

Jeremiah: Yeah, when they have like the map?

Ed: [It’s the piece where] they move their things back with their armies – I stole a Lannister line.

Jeremiah: Were you on the Dragonstone set? Is that where you got it?

Ed: Well, Northern Ireland is where most of it is filmed, so all the sets are there.

It was more like I stole it, and I was like ‘Would anyone miss this if I took it?’ And they were like … (gesturing no big deal).

Jeff: You’re Ed Sheeran, you can take it.

Ed: I tried to do it with the swords, and they were like, no, we’d miss the swords.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Help Storm Relief Funds
Q104 Boo Bash
September 14, 2017

Listen Live