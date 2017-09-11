Ed Sheeran Says He’s A Terrible Golfer, Has Never Reached The Green In Two Strokes

Would Ed Sheeran like a baby wrapped in bacon? That’s what Q104 Cleveland set to find out Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Ed played a quick game of ‘Kiss It or Dismiss It,’ and we found out that Ed Sheeran would never put the word “semi-colon” in a song, because it just doesn’t sound right.

We also learned that Ed Sheeran can’t golf that well, and he also finally defined the phrase ‘back-handed condiments’ to Jeremiah.

