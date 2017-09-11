Cleveland Browns Honor First Responders In Opener

The Cleveland Brown’s season has just started. In case you missed it, they caused a stir when some of their players knelt during the national anthem of a pre-season game.

ICYMI: Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams meets w/#Browns on Thursday about nat'l anthem protest and flag plans https://t.co/lWO44EwFKZ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 8, 2017

However, during introduction of the first game, the players honored first responders, some of the people who were upset with their gesture during the national anthem. It turned out amazing, and no one could deny how honored the Browns were to have so many first responders in attendance.

Today our Cleveland Safety Forces joined @Browns for a run through the tunnel onto the field for the #NationalAnthem #GoBrowns #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/sZ7FUfMcNQ — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 10, 2017

So even though the Browns lost at the end of the game, it was definitely a great time for all.