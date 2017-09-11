Cleveland Browns Honor First Responders In Opener

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Isaiah Crowell #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Brown’s season has just started.  In case you missed it, they caused a stir when some of their players knelt during the national anthem of a pre-season game.

However, during introduction of the first game, the players honored first responders, some of the people who were upset with their gesture during the national anthem.  It turned out amazing, and no one could deny how honored the Browns were to have so many first responders in attendance.

So even though the Browns lost at the end of the game, it was definitely a great time for all.

 

 

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Help Houston
Q104 Boo Bash
September 14, 2017

Listen Live