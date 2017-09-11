Cleveland Browns Honor First Responders In Opener

The Cleveland Brown’s season has just started. In case you missed it, they caused a stir when some of their players knelt during the national anthem of a pre-season game.
However, during introduction of the first game, the players honored first responders, some of the people who were upset with their gesture during the national anthem. It turned out amazing, and no one could deny how honored the Browns were to have so many first responders in attendance.
So even though the Browns lost at the end of the game, it was definitely a great time for all.