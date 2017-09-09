Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 9, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
2. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
3. What About Us-Pink
4. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul
5. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
6. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
7. Attention-Charlie Puth
8. Praying-Kesha
9. Believer-Imagine Dragons
10. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
11. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
12. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man
13. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
14. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
15. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
16. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
17. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
18. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
19. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
20. Good Time-All Time Low
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.