Top 20 Cleveland Countdown September 9, 2017

1. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

2. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

3. What About Us-Pink

4. Feels-Calvin Harris f/ Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Sean Paul

5. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

6. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

7. Attention-Charlie Puth

8. Praying-Kesha

9. Believer-Imagine Dragons

10. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

11. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

12. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man

13. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

14. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

15. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

16. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

17. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

18. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

19. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

20. Good Time-All Time Low

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.