Young Girl Collecting Shoes For Harvey Victims

When something like this happens, it’s sometimes easy to forget that while water, food, and shelter is key – there are also some other things people desperately need. Like shoes.

Amazingly, 11-year-old Brooke Cobb realized this, and jumped to action by collecting shoes for all the people of Houston.

Coming from Plano, Texas, her goal was 250 pairs of shoes for those in need. Right now, she sits atop over 150 pairs, and has already collected over $600 for relief.

11-year-old Texas girl launches program to collect new shoes for Harvey victims

“Dear North Texas, Houston needs our help!” she writes in a flier on her page. “Let’s join together to assist with the relief efforts for those in need. My goal is to contribute 100 pairs of new shoes. Any size or gender will help! All shoes will be dropped off at Prestonwood Baptist Church and loaded on there trucks to be sent Houston!”

