Win A Chance To Go To Live In The Vineyard

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to get qualified to go to Live in the Vineyard

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll be qualified! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time. Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Q104 has your chance to win private access to the most exclusive music event of the year Live in the Vineyard is an incredible weekend of wine, food and superstar music in beautiful Napa Valley, California. Featuring acoustic performances by Joseph, Magic Giant, The Revivalists, and more!

Plus a private tour and passport wine tasting with Sutter Home Wines, featuring multi-platinum, two-time Grammy® Award-winning female vocalist LeAnn Rimes!

Read the rules for the contest here.

You can’t buy this once in a lifetime experience, you can only go by winning it here on Q104 with the 4 Question Quiz!

This taste tempting getaway is courtesy of Sutter Home Wines & Southwest Airlines, the official airline of Live In The Vineyard.

Find out more at liveinthevineyard.com.

