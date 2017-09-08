U2 Perform New Song ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Robyn Collins

U2 sounded as tight as ever during their debut television performance of “You’re The Best Thing About Me” last night (Sept. 7) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song, which was released on Wednesday (Sept. 6) will be featured on their upcoming album Songs of Experience.

In addition to showcasing their new material, the band threw it back to The Joshua Tree era with a searing version of “Bullet The Blue Sky,” and they made the classic more contemporary by adding pointed new verses about America and President Trump.

Watch U2 perform “You’re The Best Thing About Me” below, and check out “Bullet The Blue Sky,” which contains explicit lyrics at Radio.com.