Harvey And Irma Schluter, Married 75 Years, Marvel At Storms Bearing Their Names

While everyone has been talking about hurricanes Harvey and Irma, a newspaper went out and actually found a couple that share those names!

The New York Times tracked down Harvey and Irma Schluter, who have been married for 75 years. They happily reside, causing no damage, in Spokane, Washington. Harvey is 104 and Irma a young 93 (in November).

"Harvey and Irma Schluter have been married for 75 years. He turned 104 in July; she will be 93 in November.” https://t.co/TdMjlbUPlc pic.twitter.com/OjSKLp1ttK — Emily Cohn (@emily_cohn) September 7, 2017

The pair chatter with The Times about all they have seen; the first airplane, the Great Depression, and watching Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. But they have never seen anything like the hurricanes that bear their names.

One thing this couple has over the storms is kindness. The Schluters were recently celebrated in the local paper for their anniversary and it was noted they have fostered 120 children during their marriage.

Fun fact: because of the six year Hurricane name rotation and how storm names get retired, this is the first and last time Harvey and Irma will be on the list together. They will surely be retired… together.