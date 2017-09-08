Harvey And Irma Schluter, Married 75 Years, Marvel At Storms Bearing Their Names

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, harvey, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Irma, new york times, Q104
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

While everyone has been talking about hurricanes Harvey and Irma, a newspaper went out and actually found a couple that share those names!

The New York Times tracked down Harvey and Irma Schluter, who have been married for 75 years. They happily reside, causing no damage, in Spokane, Washington. Harvey is 104 and Irma a young 93 (in November).

The pair chatter with The Times about all they have seen; the first airplane, the Great Depression, and watching Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. But they have never seen anything like the hurricanes that bear their names.

One thing this couple has over the storms is kindness. The Schluters were recently celebrated in the local paper for their anniversary and it was noted they have fostered 120 children during their marriage.

Fun fact: because of the six year Hurricane name rotation and how storm names get retired, this is the first and last time Harvey and Irma will be on the list together. They will surely be retired… together.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Help Houston
Q104 Boo Bash
September 14, 2017

Listen Live