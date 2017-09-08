Check Out The New Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

By Paul Laux


His name? Arie Luyendyk Jr. His job? The new bachelor!

“I just kind of went in with an open mind, open heart,” Luyendyk said of his decision to become the “Bachelor.”

“It just kind of hit me right now that I’m here.”

All of the rumors have finally been settled, and we now know just who will be picking through all of the women desperately trying to get by his side.

Craziest thing? Apparently his family didn’t even know he went for this – by the way, his father is a professional race-car driver, which is pretty cool.

What do you think? Some people are not too excited.

Read more here.

