2017 Cleveland Browns Regular Season Gameday Information

In preparation for the Cleveland Browns’ 2017 season opener and all regular season home games, the Browns have recommendations for fans and all personnel at FirstEnergy Stadium to ensure the best possible experience for everyone attending the team’s games in Cleveland throughout the season.

Traffic/Parking :

Arrive Early – Browns fans are encouraged to arrive to Downtown Cleveland by noon and to FirstEnergy Stadium early in order to ensure they are able to enter the game and arrive at their seats prior to kickoff.

Through the Browns Mobile App, fans are encourage to access WAZE to determine the best routes to Downtown Cleveland and desired parking lots (see parking below). Vehicles commuting into Downtown Cleveland are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway's E 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street , particularly approaching and after noon. Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side. Fans are encouraged to follow @Browns and listen to the team's pregame radio broadcast on 92.3 The Fan for important updates on traffic patterns.

Parking Lots Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots , outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations , including the North Coast Harbor Lot and the Dock 32. With the Browns Mobile App, fans may access WAZE for a list of cash parking lots in Downtown Cleveland. Most recommended lots are located north of Superior Avenue and south of North Marginal Road and will help efficiently balance individual traffic time with a manageable walk to FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans may also reserve parking spaces in other nearby parking garages and lots through Parking Panda in advance of the game or on gameday. New walking routes, particularly for those accessing the Muni Lot, have been created to improve ingress and egress for both pedestrians and vehicles (see attached graphic, PEDESTRIANS).

For more information regarding downtown transportation and parking options, visit the Cleveland Browns traffic and parking page at www.clevelandbrowns.com/parking or the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Cleveland page.

Cleveland Browns Mobile App : Browns fans will have the opportunity to access their tickets through the Cleveland Browns Mobile App for entry into FirstEnergy Stadium. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets prior to arriving at the stadium.

All fans are strongly encourage to access the app and WAZE when driving to Downtown Cleveland on gamedays to help minimize travel times.

On gameday and throughout the year, the Browns Mobile app offers unique and exclusive content available to all fans, as well as up to date information on the team.

Once again this season, Browns fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium will also have the opportunity to buy tickets to the Cleveland Browns Foundation 50/50 Raffle directly through the Browns Mobile App, with all charitable proceeds benefitting Shoes and Clothes for Kids.

Hats off to Our Heroes Honor Row : Through the Hats off to Our Heroes Honor Row, the Browns recognize and salute the accomplishments and services of those who support the country and communities, including military members, police, firefighters, first responders and other local heroes at each Browns home game in FirstEnergy Stadium.

At the Browns’ season opener on Sunday, the team will honor representatives of the United States Army.

Browns Give Back 50/50 Raffle : The Browns Give Back 50/50 Raffle will return for all Browns home games in 2017. Through the fundraiser, Browns fans can support the team’s efforts to improving education and youth development in Northeast Ohio and Shoes and Clothes For Kids (SC4K), as well as have the chance to take home half of the day’s contributions.

Raffle tickets are available at kiosks throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game, while volunteers will be onsite at Dawg Pound Drive and select tailgate lots prior to kickoff. Browns fans inside the stadium will also be able to acquire 50/50 Raffle tickets directly through the Browns Mobile App.

During the past three years, the Browns Give Back 50/50 Raffle raised more than $461,000 for local charities through the Cleveland Browns Foundation. Shoes and Clothes 4 Kids (SC4K), which was one of the 2016 beneficiaries of the 50/50 Raffle, will receive all funds raised in the 2017 season to support their mission and for purchasing and distributing new school clothing, shoes and school supplies to more than 11,000 local kids in poverty.

As part of Browns Give Back’s commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation provides financial grants and other resources to local, educational non-profits to ensure youth in Northeast Ohio receive the education and development they need as a foundation for independence and success. For more information, visit ClevelandBrowns.com/foundation.

First and Ten Coin Toss Captain : Through Browns Give Back’s First and Ten volunteering movement, one Browns fan is recognized for their exceptional work in the community with the once in a lifetime opportunity to serve as the team’s honorary captain and join the Browns on the field for the coin toss at each home game. Participants, who are selected for their efforts to #give10 and inspire others by sharing their stories online, are selected to represent various commitments and causes to improve the Northeast Ohio community through volunteerism, including youth football coaches, students who dedicate time to philanthropic organizations, community leaders and more.

Since the program’s inception in 2014, Browns fans across the globe have combined to pledge more than 1.5 million hours of volunteering within their local communities. In addition to joining the movement online (www.clevelandbrowns.com/community), individuals and groups have the opportunity to sign the pledge and receive a First and Ten wristband at Dawg Pound Drive before each home game, as well as throughout the year at Browns events.

The First and Ten volunteering campaign is the team’s community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for at least 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual’s city across the globe, as well as the franchise’s local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team’s website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

All Clear : The NFL’s clear bag policy will again be in effect throughout the 2017 season.

It is recommended that fans do not bring bags to games, but each fan is permitted one clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12”x6”x12” OR a small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand. Backpacks of any kind and purses or other bags that do not meet these qualifications are strictly prohibited.

In the event fans are unable to return to their vehicles, they may take bags that do not adhere to the NFL All Clear bag qualifications to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Bag Check on Erie Side Extension, located immediately behind the Great Lakes Science Center. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 contribution to the DCA, which manages the area. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

For more information on the NFL policy, visit www.NFL.com/allclear.

Dawg Pound Drive : Dawg Pound Drive on Alfred Lerner Way, a 900-foot engagement space near FirstEnergy Stadium’s south gates, is an entertaining pregame area that is available to fans three hours prior to kickoff. Dawg Pound drive is free and open to all fans and features appearances from Browns alumni, photo opportunities with Swagger, DJs and live music, the opportunity to join the Browns First and Ten volunteering movement, food and beverage specials, inflatables for the entire family and more activities each week.

