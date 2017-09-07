What Are The Hottest Toys For Christmas This Year?

By Paul Laux
A Santa Claus is hanged on a Christmas tree on December 15, 2012 in Chisseaux, near Tours. AFP PHOTO/ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Start shopping now! By the time Black Friday rolls around, it’s too late – and you’re going to be one of those people pushing through the masses to get that deal.

Don’t be that person.

So thanks to Walmart and Fox 8, we have a list of all the hottest toys so you don’t have to worry.

Interactive and collectible toys:

  • Hatchimals Surprise
  • Fingerlings
  • littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
  • Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
  • FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
  • Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
  • Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster
  • L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
  • Soggy Doggy Board Game
  • Mayka Toy Block Tape

Make ’em move:

  • Frozen Sleigh
  • Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
  • Monster Jam Grave Digger
  • Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
  • Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
  • RECOIL Starter Set
  • New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee
  • VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit
  • Radio Control DashCam
  • Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Life-like licenses:

  • Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
  • Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
  • Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
  • Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

Good luck, and happy shopping!

