What Are The Hottest Toys For Christmas This Year?

Start shopping now! By the time Black Friday rolls around, it’s too late – and you’re going to be one of those people pushing through the masses to get that deal.
Don’t be that person.
So thanks to Walmart and Fox 8, we have a list of all the hottest toys so you don’t have to worry.
Interactive and collectible toys:
- Hatchimals Surprise
- Fingerlings
- littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
- FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
- Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
- Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster
- L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
- Soggy Doggy Board Game
- Mayka Toy Block Tape
Make ’em move:
- Frozen Sleigh
- Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster
- Monster Jam Grave Digger
- Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
- Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
- RECOIL Starter Set
- New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee
- VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit
- Radio Control DashCam
- Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck
Life-like licenses:
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme
- Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
Good luck, and happy shopping!