What Are The Hottest Toys For Christmas This Year?

Start shopping now! By the time Black Friday rolls around, it’s too late – and you’re going to be one of those people pushing through the masses to get that deal.

Don’t be that person.

So thanks to Walmart and Fox 8, we have a list of all the hottest toys so you don’t have to worry.

Walmart unveils top toys for Christmas as ranked by kids https://t.co/4J2xSkbI2p — Pilar Portela (@PilarPortelaPR) September 6, 2017

Interactive and collectible toys:

Hatchimals Surprise

Fingerlings

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Mayka Toy Block Tape

Make ’em move:

Frozen Sleigh

Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster

Monster Jam Grave Digger

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

RECOIL Starter Set

New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee

VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit

Radio Control DashCam

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Life-like licenses:

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

Good luck, and happy shopping!