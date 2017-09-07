Last Chance: Win Ed Sheeran Tickets

Here’s your last chance to win tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night.

All you have to do is listen to the Jeremiah & Jeff Show on Friday morning between 8 am and 9 am for Sheeran’s hit single “Shape Of You.”

After the song is played in its entirety, be the 44th caller at 216-578-0104 and win a pair of tickets to his sold out show on Saturday night at the Q!

Did we mention that if you win – you also get backstage passes to meet Ed?!?!

