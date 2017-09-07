Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Donuts Are Coming

By Aly Tanner
Article written by M. Hribar
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

You’ve probably noticed pumpkin taking over everything from coffee to Kit-Kats this time of year, and that list of pumpkin-flavored treats keeps getting bigger.

But… while we might be getting tired of some of the seasonal snacks, one company has found a way to keep our attention focused. Krispy Kreme is selling their Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut for one day only.

So, get ready, this Friday, September 8, is the day:

If you miss it, you’re out of luck for this fall-flavored goodie, which was first released last October 26 for National Pumpkin Day. That was a one-day only deal as well and it was the first time the chain’s Original Glazed recipe had been changed.

Krispy Kreme did it again this year for their eclipse-themed Chocolate Glazed doughnut.

But the folks at Krispy Kreme don’t want you pumpkin lovers to be let down for the rest of the fall, so they also have a Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut that’s available all season at most store locations.

(They have Pumpkin Spice Lattes there too!)

