Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Donuts Are Coming

You’ve probably noticed pumpkin taking over everything from coffee to Kit-Kats this time of year, and that list of pumpkin-flavored treats keeps getting bigger.

But… while we might be getting tired of some of the seasonal snacks, one company has found a way to keep our attention focused. Krispy Kreme is selling their Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut for one day only.

So, get ready, this Friday, September 8, is the day:

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only – Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

If you miss it, you’re out of luck for this fall-flavored goodie, which was first released last October 26 for National Pumpkin Day. That was a one-day only deal as well and it was the first time the chain’s Original Glazed recipe had been changed.

Krispy Kreme did it again this year for their eclipse-themed Chocolate Glazed doughnut.

But the folks at Krispy Kreme don’t want you pumpkin lovers to be let down for the rest of the fall, so they also have a Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut that’s available all season at most store locations.

(They have Pumpkin Spice Lattes there too!)