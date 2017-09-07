‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Revealed

Let’s be honest, there isn’t much better than seeing well-known celebrities dancing their hearts out for fun.

Especially when they aren’t the greatest.

The full cast of the new season is out! Here it is:

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

Who do you think will win?

Here they are…your Dancing with the Stars Season 25 couples! Who will you be rooting for when #DWTS premieres on Monday, September 18? pic.twitter.com/nRQ7hXgCTt — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

