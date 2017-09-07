‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Revealed

Let’s be honest, there isn’t much better than seeing well-known celebrities dancing their hearts out for fun.

Especially when they aren’t the greatest.

The full cast of the new season is out! Here it is:

  • Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
  • Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
  • Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
  • Drew Scott with Emma Slater
  • Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
  • Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
  • Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
  • Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
  • Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
  • Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
  • Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
  • Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  • Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

Who do you think will win?

More here.

