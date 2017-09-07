‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Revealed

Let’s be honest, there isn’t much better than seeing well-known celebrities dancing their hearts out for fun.
Especially when they aren’t the greatest.
The full cast of the new season is out! Here it is:
- Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
- Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
- Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
- Drew Scott with Emma Slater
- Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
- Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
- Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
- Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
- Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
- Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
- Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
- Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
Who do you think will win?
More here.