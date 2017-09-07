CONCERT PREVIEW: Ed Sheeran In Cleveland

Ed Sheeran is bringing his beautiful voice and rockin’ red hair to Cleveland this Saturday night and will make everyone at Quicken Loans Arena absolutely swoon. Singer-songwriter and Clevelander Joshua Radin will be opening the show, presumably setting the stage for what will be a beautiful night.

If you’re heading to the show, there are a few things you’ll need to know.

WHEN: Show starts at 7:30pm

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

1 Center Court

Cleveland, OH 44115

PARKING + SECURITY: Check out all the parking information here and be sure to arrive early so you can try one of the great places to eat in the area. Please note that there are several road closures as the city gets ready for the first Browns home game. See them here.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The ÷ Tour, which was announced in March and kicked off in June, has been selling out arenas all over the country.

The last time he was in Cleveland was in 2015 when he stunned the crowd at Blossom. You can check out those pics here.

If you’re into spoilers, we’ve included one of Sheeran’s recent setlists. Check at your own risk!