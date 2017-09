Are you a first responded or member of the military? Are you available September 10th? If so, you can get into Cedar Point for free that day!

All you have to do is bring your military ID, or proof of employment, and that’s it!

DETAILS: Cedar Point Free Admission For America’s Armed Forces & First Responders

You can even buy tickets for family and friends for only $19.99 each up to 6.

This Sun, 9/10, Military, First Responders and Grandparents get FREE admission. Get all the details here —> https://t.co/tfcRASnLgm pic.twitter.com/fdxDhoSAMj — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 6, 2017

Such a great thank you to the people who keep us so safe, but here and abroad.

